Recap: ConnectOne Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.92% over the past year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $61,371,000 rose by 29.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $60,540,000.

Guidance

ConnectOne Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

ConnectOne Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cnob/mediaframe/43088/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $24.67

Company's 52-week low was at $8.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.26%

Company Overview

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc is a holding company. The company through its holding provides banking services including lending, depository, and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. It is managed as one segment: a community bank. It generates revenue from net interest income.

 

