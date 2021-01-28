Recap: Altria Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 2.94% year over year to $0.99, which missed the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $5,055,000,000 up by 5.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,010,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.49 and $4.62.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/mo/mediaframe/42981/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $50.77

Company's 52-week low was at $30.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.83%

Company Profile

Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Nu Mark, and Philip Morris Capital. It holds a 10.2% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 40% share.