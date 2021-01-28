Recap: Altria Group Q4 Earnings
Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 2.94% year over year to $0.99, which missed the estimate of $1.02.
Revenue of $5,055,000,000 up by 5.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,010,000,000.
Guidance
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.49 and $4.62.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jan 28, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/mo/mediaframe/42981/indexr.html
Technicals
52-week high: $50.77
Company's 52-week low was at $30.95
Price action over last quarter: Up 14.83%
Company Profile
Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Nu Mark, and Philip Morris Capital. It holds a 10.2% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 40% share.
