Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JetBlue Airways: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) rose 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 373.21% year over year to ($1.53), which beat the estimate of ($1.69).

Revenue of $661,000,000 declined by 67.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $633,710,000.

Looking Ahead

JetBlue Airways hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

JetBlue Airways hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/jblu/mediaframe/43107/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $21.65

Company's 52-week low was at $6.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.77%

Company Description

JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It carries over millions of customers with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights and served approximately 99 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, and Embraer E190 aircraft types.

 

Related Articles (JBLU)

Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2021
Why Airlines Are Trading Lower Today
Will Carnival, Royal Caribbean Or Norwegian Stock Grow The Most By 2022?
9 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
What Does JetBlue Airways's Debt Look Like?
Why Airlines Are Trading Lower Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com