Recap: Comcast Q4 Earnings

Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rose 4.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 29.11% over the past year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $27,708,000,000 declined by 2.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $26,780,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mpbg2t9j

Technicals

52-week high: $52.49

52-week low: $31.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.00%

Company Profile

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, Internet access, and phone services to roughly 59 million U.S. homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. About half the homes in this territory subscribe to at least one Comcast service. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC broadcast network, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. Sky, acquired in 2018, is the dominant television provider in the U.K. and has invested heavily in exclusive and proprietary content to build this position. The firm is also the largest pay-television provider in Italy and has a presence in Germany and Austria.