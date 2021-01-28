Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

American Airlines Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) rose 10% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 435.65% year over year to ($3.86), which beat the estimate of ($4.11).

Revenue of $4,027,000,000 declined by 64.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,880,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

American Airlines Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/78p9dmqt

Price Action

52-week high: $30.78

52-week low: $8.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.87%

Company Overview

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. The firm's major hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.

 

Related Articles (AAL)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
7 Stocks To Watch For January 28, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2021
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: American Airlines Group
Boeing Earnings Ahead: Eyeing Workforce Cuts, Aerospace Spending, And The Newly "Ungrounded" 737 MAX
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com