American Airlines Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) rose 10% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 435.65% year over year to ($3.86), which beat the estimate of ($4.11).

Revenue of $4,027,000,000 declined by 64.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,880,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

American Airlines Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/78p9dmqt

Price Action

52-week high: $30.78

52-week low: $8.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.87%

Company Overview

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. The firm's major hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.