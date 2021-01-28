American Airlines Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) rose 10% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 435.65% year over year to ($3.86), which beat the estimate of ($4.11).
Revenue of $4,027,000,000 declined by 64.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,880,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
American Airlines Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jan 28, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/78p9dmqt
Price Action
52-week high: $30.78
52-week low: $8.25
Price action over last quarter: Up 35.87%
Company Overview
American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. The firm's major hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News