PulteGroup: Q4 Earnings Insights

January 28, 2021 7:14am   Comments
Shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 30.70% over the past year to $1.49, which beat the estimate of $1.40.

Revenue of $3,192,000,000 higher by 5.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,130,000,000.

Guidance

PulteGroup hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

PulteGroup hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pultegroupinc.com%2F&eventid=2929577&sessionid=1&key=4D4656D0863007E388411DF154BB38C4&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $50.23

Company's 52-week low was at $17.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.98%

Company Profile

PulteGroup is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, operating in 44 markets across 24 states. The company mainly builds single-family detached homes (85% of unit sales) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. PulteGroup offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. The company is headquartered in Atlanta.

 

