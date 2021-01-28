Market Overview

Recap: Applied Industrial Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Shares of Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) rose 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1.03% over the past year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $751,287,000 declined by 9.85% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $732,920,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.applied.com%2F&eventid=2948422&sessionid=1&key=22B3460915306D813A88FA81ED6A30F1&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $86.06

Company's 52-week low was at $30.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.26%

Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc is a distributor of industrial products to the maintenance, repair, and operations market and the original equipment manufacturing industry. Further, the company provides engineering and design services for industrial and fluid power applications. The products include bearings, power transmission components, fluid power components and systems, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies. Fluid products include hydraulic, pneumatic, lubrication, and filtration systems and components. Applied Industrial Technologies operates primarily in North America, Australia, and New Zealand.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

