Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Murphy Oil: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) decreased 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 156.25% over the past year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $330,206,000 decreased by 48.20% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $490,720,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Murphy Oil hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.murphyoilcorp.com%2F&eventid=2946867&sessionid=1&key=B4DC31E9766D1EC117AA10A438617598&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $23.52

52-week low: $4.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 94.03%

Company Description

Murphy Oil is an independent exploration and production company developing unconventional resources in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2019, the company reported net proven reserves of 800 million barrels of oil equivalent. Consolidated production averaged 186 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, at a ratio of 68% oil and natural gas liquids and 32% natural gas.

 

Related Articles (MUR)

Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2021
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Energy Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nike And Murphy Oil
7 Energy Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 15, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com