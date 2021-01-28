Murphy Oil: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) decreased 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 156.25% over the past year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $330,206,000 decreased by 48.20% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $490,720,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Murphy Oil hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.murphyoilcorp.com%2F&eventid=2946867&sessionid=1&key=B4DC31E9766D1EC117AA10A438617598®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $23.52

52-week low: $4.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 94.03%

Company Description

Murphy Oil is an independent exploration and production company developing unconventional resources in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2019, the company reported net proven reserves of 800 million barrels of oil equivalent. Consolidated production averaged 186 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, at a ratio of 68% oil and natural gas liquids and 32% natural gas.