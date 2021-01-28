Recap: Amalgamated Bank Q4 Earnings

Shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 12.82% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $55,695,000 higher by 11.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $50,540,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142918

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $19.43

Company's 52-week low was at $7.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.50%

Company Description

Amalgamated Bank provides banking products and services. The company's corporate divisions include Consumer Banking, Business Development, Investment Management, and Commercial Lending. Its products include deposits, loans, investments, cash management, residential and commercial mortgages.