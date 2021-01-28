Market Overview

MiX Telematics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) rose 0.1% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 11.76% year over year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $34,104,000 declined by 10.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $26,320,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

MiX Telematics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.mixtelematics.com%2F&eventid=2948430&sessionid=1&key=66D282CDC52CAC008668D5ADE8F235B4&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $14.91

Company's 52-week low was at $6.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 61.20%

Company Description

MiX Telematics Ltd offers fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service to customers across the globe. The company solutions include MiX Fleet Manager Premium; MiX Fleet Manager Essential; MiX Asset Manager and Value Added Services. It serves Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Utilities, Security, Construction, Transport and Distribution, Emergency Services, Government, Rental and Leasing, Mining, Oil and Gas and Public Transport industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Africa and also has a presence in the Americas, Middle East and Australasia, Europe, Brazil and Central Services Organization (CSO). The company derives maximum revenues from subscriptions to its fleet and mobile asset management solutions.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

