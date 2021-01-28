Sharps Compliance: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 16.67% year over year to $0.07, which were in line with the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $17,011,000 up by 16.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $16,130,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/22pvtsyz

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.70

52-week low: $4.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 99.84%

Company Overview

Sharps Compliance Corp is a United States-based provider of waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. It offers a range of services including, Sharps Recovery System, TakeAway Medication Recovery System, MedSafe, Route-Based Pickup Service, TakeAway Recycle System, ComplianceTRAC, Universal Waste Ship back Systems and other solutions. It also offers route-based pickup service in regions of the Northeast portion of the United States as well as in Texas and Louisiana.