Sharps Compliance: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 16.67% year over year to $0.07, which were in line with the estimate of $0.07.
Revenue of $17,011,000 up by 16.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $16,130,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jan 28, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/22pvtsyz
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $12.70
52-week low: $4.21
Price action over last quarter: Up 99.84%
Company Overview
Sharps Compliance Corp is a United States-based provider of waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. It offers a range of services including, Sharps Recovery System, TakeAway Medication Recovery System, MedSafe, Route-Based Pickup Service, TakeAway Recycle System, ComplianceTRAC, Universal Waste Ship back Systems and other solutions. It also offers route-based pickup service in regions of the Northeast portion of the United States as well as in Texas and Louisiana.
