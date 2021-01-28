Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sharps Compliance: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 16.67% year over year to $0.07, which were in line with the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $17,011,000 up by 16.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $16,130,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/22pvtsyz

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.70

52-week low: $4.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 99.84%

Company Overview

Sharps Compliance Corp is a United States-based provider of waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. It offers a range of services including, Sharps Recovery System, TakeAway Medication Recovery System, MedSafe, Route-Based Pickup Service, TakeAway Recycle System, ComplianceTRAC, Universal Waste Ship back Systems and other solutions. It also offers route-based pickup service in regions of the Northeast portion of the United States as well as in Texas and Louisiana.

 

Related Articles (SMED)

Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com