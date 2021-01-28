Market Overview

Graham: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% year over year to $0.11, which were in line with the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $27,154,000 higher by 7.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $25,260,000.

Guidance

Graham hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Graham hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142936

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $20.16

52-week low: $10.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.90%

Company Overview

Graham Corporation manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense, and chemical/petrochemical industries based with emphasis on the United States. Its suite of products includes ejectors, surface condensers, and liquid vacuum pumps. For the defense industry, its equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. For the chemical and petrochemical industries, its equipment is used in fertilizer, ethylene, methanol and downstream chemical facilities. The company derives its revenue from the sale of Vacuum equipment.

 

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

