7 Stocks To Watch For January 28, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares slipped 0.5% to $313.99 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares slipped 0.5% to $313.99 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Visa Inc (NYSE: V) to have earned $1.28 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Visa shares slipped 0.2% to $194.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: V) to have earned $1.28 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Visa shares slipped 0.2% to $194.50 in after-hours trading. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fiscal first-quarter, with iPhone, wearables and Services all reporting record revenues. Apple shares dropped 3.3% to $137.43 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fiscal first-quarter, with iPhone, wearables and Services all reporting record revenues. Apple shares dropped 3.3% to $137.43 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $4.11 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion. American Airlines shares gained 0.1% to $16.58 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor