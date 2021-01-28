Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks To Watch For January 28, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2021 4:39am   Comments
Share:
7 Stocks To Watch For January 28, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares slipped 0.5% to $313.99 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Visa Inc (NYSE: V) to have earned $1.28 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Visa shares slipped 0.2% to $194.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fiscal first-quarter, with iPhone, wearables and Services all reporting record revenues. Apple shares dropped 3.3% to $137.43 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $4.11 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion. American Airlines shares gained 0.1% to $16.58 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said daily active users were up 11% year over year to 1.84 billion. Facebook also sees fiscal year 2021 total expenses at $68-$73 billion. Facebook shares fell 1.9% to $267.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion before the opening bell. Mcdonald's shares gained 0.8% to $208.65 in after-hours trading.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) posted downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company’s deliveries were 180,667 vehicles in the quarter, representing a year-over-year increase of 61%. Tesla shares dropped 5.1% to $820.39 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AAL)

Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2021
Mark Zuckerberg Says Apple One Of Facebook's Biggest Competitors Now
Markets Shift To Risk-Off After Fed Meeting, And Ahead Of Apple, Tesla Earnings
Apple Tops Q1 Earnings Expectations As iPhone, China Strength Lead To Record Revenues
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com