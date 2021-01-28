7 Stocks To Watch For January 28, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares slipped 0.5% to $313.99 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Visa Inc (NYSE: V) to have earned $1.28 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Visa shares slipped 0.2% to $194.50 in after-hours trading.
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fiscal first-quarter, with iPhone, wearables and Services all reporting record revenues. Apple shares dropped 3.3% to $137.43 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $4.11 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion. American Airlines shares gained 0.1% to $16.58 in after-hours trading.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said daily active users were up 11% year over year to 1.84 billion. Facebook also sees fiscal year 2021 total expenses at $68-$73 billion. Facebook shares fell 1.9% to $267.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion before the opening bell. Mcdonald's shares gained 0.8% to $208.65 in after-hours trading.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) posted downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company’s deliveries were 180,667 vehicles in the quarter, representing a year-over-year increase of 61%. Tesla shares dropped 5.1% to $820.39 in the after-hours trading session.
