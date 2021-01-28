Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $272.66 million.

• GATX (NYSE:GATX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $301.53 million.

• McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion.

• Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $30.14 million.

• A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $769.03 million.

• Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $603.99 million.

• Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $481.20 million.

• Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $26.78 billion.

• Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $362.79 million.

• East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $334.61 million.

• First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $10.14 million.

• Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $6.23 billion.

• First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $123.38 million.

• Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $58.65 million.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $31.85 million.

• Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.

• Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $4.26 billion.

• MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $60.71 million.

• MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $444.52 million.

• MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $148.02 million.

• Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion.

• PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.

• Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

• S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $84.83 million.

• Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion.

• Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $329.97 million.

• WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.

• West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $23.20 million.

• Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $228.90 million.

• Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $39.14 million.

• American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $4.11 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.

• Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $225.59 million.

• Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $55.89 million.

• ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $60.54 million.

• Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $6.53 billion.

• Dover (NYSE:DOV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Griffon (NYSE:GFF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $572.82 million.

• JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.69 per share on revenue of $633.71 million.

• Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $490.75 million.

• Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.

• NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.85 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion.

• Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $754.01 million.

• Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $16.13 million.

• CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $389.03 million.

• MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $381.44 million.

• Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.77 per share on revenue of $9.27 billion.

• Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $732.92 million.

• Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $156.73 million.

• Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $385.12 million.

• 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $756.11 million.

• Graham (NYSE:GHM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $25.26 million.

• McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.42 per share on revenue of $16.21 billion.

• Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $50.54 million.

• MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $26.32 million.

• Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• Dow (NYSE:DOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $10.01 billion.

• FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $384.34 million.

• Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $490.72 million.

• Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

• Canon (NYSE:CAJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $9.20 billion.

• STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Olin (NYSE:OLN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $55.26 million.

• Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $100.38 million.

• OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $75.41 million.

• CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $31.95 million.

• Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $274.67 million.

• Celanese (NYSE:CE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $157.22 million.

• First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $167.78 million.

• Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $22.50 million.

• First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $159.42 million.

• Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $319.64 million.

• Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $345.25 million.

• Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $45.07 million.

• Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• United States Steel (NYSE:X) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.

• Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $271.20 million.

• Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $91.18 million.

• Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $17.28 million.

• ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $783.18 million.

• The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $49.10 million.

• Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $471.66 million.

• CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $44.18 million.

• Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $156.64 million.

• Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $69.53 million.

• Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $421.30 million.

• Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $24.75 million.

• Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $345.33 million.

• 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $132.81 million.

• Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $178.80 million.

• Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $351.54 million.

• Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $35.77 million.

• GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $6.60 million.

• Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $73.73 million.

• Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $135.92 million.

• Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $359.36 million.

• Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $7.16 billion.

• Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $25.22 million.

• MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $38.52 million.

• Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $68.50 million.

• MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $124.61 million.

• First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $28.70 million.

• National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $359.59 million.

• Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.

• Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $83.50 million.

• SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $9.20 million.

• Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $661.83 million.

• Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $118.97 million.

• U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $459.12 million.

• Visa (NYSE:V) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.

• Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.