Recap: Axis Capital Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 350.00% year over year to ($0.20), which beat the estimate of ($0.40).

Revenue of $1,277,000,000 decreased by 4.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $821,390,000.

Guidance

Axis Capital Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Axis Capital Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $66.16

52-week low: $31.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.64%

Company Profile

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is a global property and casualty insurance company that provides clients and distribution partners with a range of products and services. The company has operating subsidiaries and branch networks based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, and Singapore. Axis also maintains marketing offices in Brazil, France, Spain, and Dubai. Its business consists of two distinct global underwriting platforms, AXIS Insurance, and AXIS Reinsurance. The company manages its portfolio holistically, aiming to construct an optimum consolidated portfolio of funded and unfunded risks.