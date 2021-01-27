Conmed: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 6.67% over the past year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $252,828,000 declined by 4.54% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $262,940,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.85 and $3.05.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $975,000,000 and $1,020,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pxraknf4

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $121.56

Company's 52-week low was at $37.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.32%

Company Overview

Conmed Corp is a Utica, New York-based medical equipment company that focuses on sports medicine procedures and general surgery. The firm currently reports through two reporting units, orthopedic surgery (52% of 2018 sales) and general surgery (48%). From a geographic perspective the firm is U.S. centric, with domestic sales accounting for 52% of revenue, EMEA accounting for 19%, APAC at 17%, and the non-U.S. Americas region driving the remaining 12%.