Recap: SEI Investments Q4 Earnings

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 2.38% year over year to $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $443,723,000 up by 4.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $436,790,000.

Guidance

SEI Investments hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e5szykds

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $69.61

52-week low: $35.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.82%

Company Profile

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with over $96 billion in AUM. As of Sept. 30, 2020, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises on about $1.1 trillion in assets.