Recap: Packaging Corp of America Q4 Earnings

Shares of Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 22.22% year over year to $1.33, which missed the estimate of $1.42.

Revenue of $1,714,000,000 declined by 0.35% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,730,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Packaging Corp of America hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $148.14

52-week low: $71.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.22%

Company Overview

Packaging Corp. of America is the fourth- largest containerboard and corrugated packaging manufacturer in the United States. It produces roughly 4 million tons of containerboard annually. The company's share of the domestic containerboard market is about 10%. PCA differentiates itself from larger competitors by focusing on smaller customers and operating with a high degree of flexibility.