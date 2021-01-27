Recap: Meritage Homes Q4 Earnings
Shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 49.81% year over year to $3.97, which beat the estimate of $3.36.
Revenue of $1,410,000,000 up by 24.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,310,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Meritage Homes hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $117.06
52-week low: $25.24
Price action over last quarter: down 3.15%
Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corp is an American residential construction company that primarily builds single-family and active adult housing communities across the western, southern, and southeastern parts of the United States. Meritage Homes has a homebuilding presence in over 25 metro markets and has expanded its presence in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. The company is considered one of the industry's leading energy-efficient homebuilders. Meritage completes approximately 6,000 home orders annually, and the majority of its revenue is derived from move-up single-family homes, followed by active adult housing communities.
