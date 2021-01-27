Recap: Meritage Homes Q4 Earnings

Shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 49.81% year over year to $3.97, which beat the estimate of $3.36.

Revenue of $1,410,000,000 up by 24.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,310,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Meritage Homes hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $117.06

52-week low: $25.24

Price action over last quarter: down 3.15%

Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp is an American residential construction company that primarily builds single-family and active adult housing communities across the western, southern, and southeastern parts of the United States. Meritage Homes has a homebuilding presence in over 25 metro markets and has expanded its presence in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. The company is considered one of the industry's leading energy-efficient homebuilders. Meritage completes approximately 6,000 home orders annually, and the majority of its revenue is derived from move-up single-family homes, followed by active adult housing communities.