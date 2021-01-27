Recap: United Rentals Q4 Earnings

Shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 10.00% over the past year to $5.04, which beat the estimate of $4.23.

Revenue of $2,279,000,000 decreased by 7.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,170,000,000.

Guidance

United Rentals Sees FY21 Adj. EBITDA $3.925B-$4.125B, Sales $8.625B-$9.025B vs $8.53B Est.

Price Action

52-week high: $267.59

52-week low: $58.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.40%

Company Profile

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company, and principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 13% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its fleet now includes a range of specialty equipment. In 2019, United Rentals' revenue was approximately $9.4 billion and its fleet included $14.6 billion of equipment at original cost.