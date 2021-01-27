Recap: Edwards Lifesciences Q4 Earnings

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) decreased 4.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 65.75% over the past year to $0.50, which missed the estimate of $0.53.

Revenue of $1,192,000,000 rose by 1.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,190,000,000.

Outlook

Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $2-$2.20 vs $2.15 Estimate, Sales $4.9B-$5.3B vs $5.09B Est.

Edwards Lifesciences Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $0.43-$0.50 vs $0.50 Estimate, Sales $1.1B-$1.2B vs $1.21B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/edwds/mediaframe/42592/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $242.98

Company's 52-week low was at $66.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.06%

Company Profile

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. Its key products include surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, catheters and retractors, and monitoring systems used to measure a patient's heart function during surgery. The firm derives about 55% of its total sales from outside the U.S.