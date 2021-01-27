Las Vegas Sands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 142.05% year over year to ($0.37), which missed the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $1,146,000,000 decreased by 67.34% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,290,000,000.

Guidance

Las Vegas Sands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Las Vegas Sands hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.sands.com%2F&eventid=2947690&sessionid=1&key=E8B8C2FFBE8302ADAB13B738DFEDF68D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $71.38

Company's 52-week low was at $33.30

Price action over last quarter: down 0.42%

Company Description

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Sands Cotai Central Londoner, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian in Macao, the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore, and the Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas in the U.S. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in mid-2023. The company generates about 90% of its EBITDA from Asia, and its casino operations generate around 70% of sales.