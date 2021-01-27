Cimpress: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 55.31% year over year to $1.22, which missed the estimate of $2.82.

Revenue of $786,145,000 decreased by 4.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $767,000,000.

Guidance

Cimpress hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 04:05 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.cimpress.com/events/event-details/q2-fy21-earnings-announcement

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $126.36

Company's 52-week low was at $40.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 48.26%

Company Overview

Cimpress PLC invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. The company's businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK.