Cimpress: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 55.31% year over year to $1.22, which missed the estimate of $2.82.
Revenue of $786,145,000 decreased by 4.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $767,000,000.
Guidance
Cimpress hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jan 27, 2021
Time: 04:05 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://ir.cimpress.com/events/event-details/q2-fy21-earnings-announcement
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $126.36
Company's 52-week low was at $40.80
Price action over last quarter: Up 48.26%
Company Overview
Cimpress PLC invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. The company's businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK.
