Meta Financial Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 50.00% over the past year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $111,454,000 up by 9.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $106,400,000.

Guidance

Meta Financial Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Meta Financial Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y8uo9kbi

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $41.00

Company's 52-week low was at $13.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.77%

Company Description

Meta Financial Group Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. It's a wholly-owned full-service banking subsidiary of Meta Financial, is both a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves and a payments company providing services on a nationwide basis. Meta has three business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Corporate Services/Other.