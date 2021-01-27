Recap: Hologic Q1 Earnings

Shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 368.85% year over year to $2.86, which beat the estimate of $2.17.

Revenue of $1,610,000,000 up by 89.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,400,000,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected between $2.56 and $2.68.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $1,500,000,000 and $1,560,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://events.globalmeet.com/Public/ClickToJoin/ZW5jPTJHZWIwU3FaRks2Qy9wWWRudFUxUnRzaHl1NW5jVGVodEtGUTJ0WFZJNjRkYTdUUmo3S3c0Zz09

Price Action

52-week high: $81.80

52-week low: $26.49

Price action over last quarter: down 4.12%

Company Description

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in five segments: breast health (44% of sales), diagnostics (39%) surgical (14%), and skeletal health (3%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (74%), followed by Europe (12%), Asia (9%), and other international markets (5%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.