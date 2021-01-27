Recap: PTC Q1 Earnings

Shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) fell were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 70.18% over the past year to $0.97, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $429,050,000 up by 20.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $382,330,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.05 and $3.25.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,690,000,000 and $1,730,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x7b9ujsb

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $132.83

Company's 52-week low was at $43.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.71%

Company Description

PTC offers high-end computer-assisted design (Creo) and product lifecycle management (Windchill) software as well as Internet of Things and AR industrial solutions. Founded in 1985, PTC has 28,000 customers, with revenue stemming mostly from North America (45%) and Europe (40%).