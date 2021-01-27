Levi Strauss: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 23.08% over the past year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $1,386,000,000 decreased by 11.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,340,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Levi Strauss hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/im4fw255

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $22.64

52-week low: $9.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.00%

Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co is involved in designing, marketing and selling products that include jeans, casual and dresses pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories directly or through third parties and licensees for men, women, and children under Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands. The company manages its business according to three regional segments: the Americas which is the key revenue driver, Europe, and Asia.