Earnings Preview for Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, January 28. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Juniper Networks's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Juniper Networks management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.53 on revenue of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.58. Revenue was $1.21 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 8.62% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 1.49% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.34 0.25 0.57 EPS Actual 0.43 0.35 0.23 0.58 Revenue Estimate 1.12 B 1.05 B 1.01 B 1.19 B Revenue Actual 1.14 B 1.09 B 998.00 M 1.21 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks were trading at $26.04 as of January 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Juniper Networks is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.