A Preview Of Skyworks Solutions's Earnings

On Thursday, January 28, Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Skyworks Solutions is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Skyworks Solutions's EPS to be near $2.08 on sales of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.68. Revenue was $896.10 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 23.81%. Revenue would be up 18.29% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Skyworks Solutions's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.52 1.12 1.33 1.65 EPS Actual 1.85 1.25 1.34 1.68 Revenue Estimate 842.37 M 690.67 M 757.78 M 880.47 M Revenue Actual 956.80 M 736.80 M 766.10 M 896.10 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions were trading at $163.13 as of January 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Skyworks Solutions is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.