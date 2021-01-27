Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) - P/E: 4.69 Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) - P/E: 2.63 L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) - P/E: 3.33 Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) - P/E: 5.13 Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) - P/E: 6.22

This quarter, Nordic American Tankers experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.33 in Q2 and is now -0.07. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.03%, which has decreased by 10.87% from 15.9% last quarter.

Fly Leasing's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.26, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.32. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.74%, which has increased by 0.84% from 6.9% last quarter.

L.B. Foster saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.41 in Q2 to 0.09 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.57%, which has increased by 0.18% from 1.39% in the previous quarter.

Worthington Industries has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.95, which has increased by 48.44% compared to Q1, which was 0.64. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.9%, which has decreased by 0.75% from last quarter's yield of 2.65%.

Castor Maritime has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.01, which has increased by 50.0% compared to Q2, which was -0.01. Castor Maritime does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.