Boeing: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) decreased 3.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 80.69% year over year to ($4.21), which missed the estimate of ($1.80).
Revenue of $15,304,000,000 declined by 14.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $15,070,000,000.
Guidance
Boeing hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Boeing hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $349.95
Company's 52-week low was at $89.00
Price action over last quarter: Up 31.56%
Company Overview
Boeing is the world's largest aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment produces about 60% of sales and two-thirds of operating profit, and it competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft ranging from 130 seats upwards. Boeing's defense, space & security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft and weaponry. The defense segment produces about 25% of sales and 13% of operating profit, respectively. Boeing's global services segment provides aftermarket servicing to commercial and military aircraft and produces about 15% of sales and 21% of operating profit.
