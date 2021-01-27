Boeing: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) decreased 3.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 80.69% year over year to ($4.21), which missed the estimate of ($1.80).

Revenue of $15,304,000,000 declined by 14.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $15,070,000,000.

Guidance

Boeing hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Boeing hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ba/mediaframe/42602/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $349.95

Company's 52-week low was at $89.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.56%

Company Overview

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment produces about 60% of sales and two-thirds of operating profit, and it competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft ranging from 130 seats upwards. Boeing's defense, space & security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft and weaponry. The defense segment produces about 25% of sales and 13% of operating profit, respectively. Boeing's global services segment provides aftermarket servicing to commercial and military aircraft and produces about 15% of sales and 21% of operating profit.