Norfolk Southern: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 3.53% over the past year to $2.64, which beat the estimate of $2.48.

Revenue of $2,573,000,000 declined by 4.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,540,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Norfolk Southern hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Norfolk Southern hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 08:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/487rttv9

Technicals

52-week high: $258.17

Company's 52-week low was at $112.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.79%

Company Overview

Class-I railroad Norfolk Southern operates in the Eastern United States. On roughly 21,000 miles of track, the firm hauls shipments of coal (15% of 2019 revenue), intermodal traffic (25%), and a diverse mix of automobile, agriculture, metal, chemical, and forest products.

 

