Abbott Laboratories: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2021 8:15am   Comments
Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) moved lower by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 52.63% year over year to $1.45, which beat the estimate of $1.35.

Revenue of $10,701,000,000 up by 28.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,940,000,000.

Outlook

Abbott said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of at least $5.00. 

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/65duij99

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $115.40

Company's 52-week low was at $61.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.18%

Company Description

Abbott manufactures and markets medical devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.

 

