Recap: Marine Products Q4 Earnings

Shares of Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) rose 3.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 110.00% year over year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $71,110,000 up by 47.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $64,500,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.marineproductscorp.com/Investor-Relations

Technicals

52-week high: $22.61

52-week low: $6.77

Price action over last quarter: down 8.73%

Company Profile

Marine Products Corp is a manufacturer of fiberglass motorized boats distributed and marketed through its independent dealer network. It operates in the Powerboat Manufacturing business segment through Nashville, Georgia, Valdosta, and Georgia. Its product offerings include Chaparral sterndrive, outboard, and jet pleasure boats and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. The company offers its products to the family recreational and cruiser markets through its Chaparral brand and to the sportfishing market through its Robalo brand.