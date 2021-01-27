Recap: Textron Q4 Earnings

Shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 4.50% over the past year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $3,667,000,000 declined by 9.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,460,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.70 and $2.90.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $12,500,000,000 and $12,500,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.textron.com%2F&eventid=2948369&sessionid=1&key=8EF19BCF20DA87151106091848C94D11®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $51.53

52-week low: $20.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.52%

Company Overview

Textron is a conglomerate that designs, manufactures, and services specialty aircraft for various end markets, but the company also has several unrelated businesses. The firm's aviation segment manufactures and services Cessna and Beechcraft business aircraft. Bell is a helicopter manufacturer and servicer for both the commercial and military end market. Textron Systems produces uncrewed aircraft, armored vehicles for the military market as well as aircraft simulators for the commercial and military end market. Textron Industrial contains a Kautex business that manufactures plastic fuel tanks for conventional and hybrid motor vehicles and produces specialized vehicles such as golf carts, snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and others.