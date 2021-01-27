Market Overview

Prosperity Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 2.78% over the past year to $1.48, which beat the estimate of $1.35.

Revenue of $294,181,000 up by 9.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $283,510,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Prosperity Bancshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1071/39171

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $75.22

52-week low: $42.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.43%

Company Overview

Prosperity Bancshares Inc follows a community bank model and provides multiple services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. It operates more than 200 branches in Texas, most of them around the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, and Austin metropolitan areas. Its $5 billion loans are heavily weighted toward real estate, with commercial mortgages, consumer mortgages, and construction loans constituting roughly 40%, 25%, and 10% of its portfolio, respectively.

 

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

