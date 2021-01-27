Recap: Oshkosh Q1 Earnings

Shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 2.73% year over year to $1.13, which beat the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $1,577,000,000 declined by 6.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,530,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Oshkosh hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.oshkoshcorp.com%2F&eventid=2944631&sessionid=1&key=5D9D4CD4CE46CBB4A1B67CDEDA85DBEC®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $96.95

Company's 52-week low was at $46.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.31%

Company Overview

Oshkosh is a leading maker of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms, a global leader. After winning the contract to make the Humvee replacement, the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, in 2015, Oshkosh became the largest supplier of light defense trucks to the U.S. military. The company reports four segments--access equipment (49% of revenue), defense (24%), fire and emergency (15%), commercial (12%)--and it generated $8.4 billion in revenue in 2019.