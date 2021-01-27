Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Oshkosh Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 2.73% year over year to $1.13, which beat the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $1,577,000,000 declined by 6.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,530,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Oshkosh hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.oshkoshcorp.com%2F&eventid=2944631&sessionid=1&key=5D9D4CD4CE46CBB4A1B67CDEDA85DBEC&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $96.95

Company's 52-week low was at $46.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.31%

Company Overview

Oshkosh is a leading maker of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms, a global leader. After winning the contract to make the Humvee replacement, the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, in 2015, Oshkosh became the largest supplier of light defense trucks to the U.S. military. The company reports four segments--access equipment (49% of revenue), defense (24%), fire and emergency (15%), commercial (12%)--and it generated $8.4 billion in revenue in 2019.

 

Related Articles (OSK)

Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2021
Earnings Preview for Oshkosh
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 12, 2021
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2020
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; All Eyes On Jobs Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com