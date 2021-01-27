Recap: Brinker International Q2 Earnings

Shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) moved higher by 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 65.35% year over year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $760,700,000 decreased by 12.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $759,110,000.

Looking Ahead

Brinker International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Brinker International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yzi3p3fp

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $67.53

Company's 52-week low was at $7.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.73%

Company Profile

Brinker International Inc operates casual dining restaurants under the brand's Chili Grill and Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). Chili's falls in the Bar and Grill category of casual dining. Its menu features Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex favorites including signature items such as slow-smoked baby back ribs, craft burgers, fajitas, and famous bottomless chips and salsa paired with tableside guacamole. Maggiano's is an Italian restaurant brand with a full lunch and dinner menu offering chef-prepared, such as appetizers, chicken, seafood, veal and prime steaks, and desserts. The company generates maximum revenue from Chili's segment.