Southside Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 74.51% year over year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $59,607,000 rose by 11.12% year over year, which missed the estimate of $59,770,000.

Looking Ahead

Southside Bancshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wey6ndxs

Price Action

52-week high: $37.19

Company's 52-week low was at $23.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.68%

Company Overview

Southside Bancshares Inc is a financial institution offering financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It provides various services such as personal banking, business banking, mortgage and equity lending, wealth management and trust, and brokerage. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income, gains on sales of assets, and fee income.