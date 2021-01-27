Recap: RPC Q4 Earnings

Shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) rose 4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 57.14% over the past year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $148,637,000 declined by 37.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $120,790,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rpc.net%2F&eventid=2947627&sessionid=1&key=F40D409D083DD4537EBDFFD1F5C7841F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $5.25

Company's 52-week low was at $1.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 65.38%

Company Profile

RPC provides pressure pumping, coiled tubing, downhole tools, snubbing, nitrogen, rentals, and other oilfield products and services chiefly to U.S. onshore customers. The company's flagship subsidiary, Cudd Energy Services, has a strong reputation throughout the industry and was originally founded in 1977.