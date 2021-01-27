Central Pacific Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 14.00% year over year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $51,474,000 up by 7.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $49,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Central Pacific Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cpf/mediaframe/43027/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $29.09

52-week low: $12.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.93%

Company Overview

Central Pacific Financial Corp operates in the financial services sector in the United States. It acts as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank, through which it provides a range of banking products and services. It caters to businesses, professionals, and individuals through an array of loan products, including residential mortgage loans, commercial and consumer loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans and construction loans. Apart from its predominant banking segment, it also functions through a Treasury segment, which is responsible for managing the Company's investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities.