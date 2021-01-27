Recap: Universal Stainless Q4 Earnings

Shares of Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 2700.00% year over year to ($0.52), which beat the estimate of ($0.62).

Revenue of $31,324,000 declined by 43.22% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $35,510,000.

Looking Ahead

Universal Stainless hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kxk5gwt9

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $13.88

52-week low: $5.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 53.15%

Company Description

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and certain other alloyed steels. The company along with its subsidiaries involves melting, remelting, heat treating, hot and cold rolling, forging, machining and cold drawing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels.