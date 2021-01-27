7 Stocks To Watch For January 27, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $15.07 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares gained 0.1% to $202.30 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BA) to report quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $15.07 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares gained 0.1% to $202.30 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $1.41 per share on revenue of $103.28 billion for the latest quarter. The iPhone maker will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares gained 1.3% to $145.02 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $1.41 per share on revenue of $103.28 billion for the latest quarter. The iPhone maker will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares gained 1.3% to $145.02 in after-hours trading. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Microsoft shares climbed 3.7% to $240.92 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: MSFT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Microsoft shares climbed 3.7% to $240.92 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $26.41 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares rose 1.5% to $286.40 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor