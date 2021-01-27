Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For January 27, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2021 4:36am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $15.07 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares gained 0.1% to $202.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $1.41 per share on revenue of $103.28 billion for the latest quarter. The iPhone maker will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares gained 1.3% to $145.02 in after-hours trading.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Microsoft shares climbed 3.7% to $240.92 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $26.41 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares rose 1.5% to $286.40 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported weaker-than-expected sales for its first quarter and also issued weak earnings guidance for the current quarter. The company’s global comparable store sales also declined 5%. Starbucks shares fell 1.7% to $102.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $10.32 billion. Tesla shares rose 0.6% to $887.91 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $44.55 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares gained 2.2% to close at $29.75 in after-hours trading.

