7 Stocks To Watch For January 27, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $15.07 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares gained 0.1% to $202.30 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $1.41 per share on revenue of $103.28 billion for the latest quarter. The iPhone maker will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares gained 1.3% to $145.02 in after-hours trading.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Microsoft shares climbed 3.7% to $240.92 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $26.41 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares rose 1.5% to $286.40 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported weaker-than-expected sales for its first quarter and also issued weak earnings guidance for the current quarter. The company’s global comparable store sales also declined 5%. Starbucks shares fell 1.7% to $102.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $10.32 billion. Tesla shares rose 0.6% to $887.91 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $44.55 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares gained 2.2% to close at $29.75 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga