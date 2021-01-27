Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2021 4:09am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $9.94 billion.

• Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $175.54 million.

• Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $759.11 million.

• General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $10.78 billion.

• CGI (NYSE:GIB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $115.56 million.

• Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $269.46 million.

• Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $6.72 billion.

• Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $10.32 billion.

• Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $59.77 million.

• TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.

• Hess (NYSE:HES) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $530.20 million.

• Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $801.50 million.

• Corning (NYSE:GLW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.

• Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $240.70 million.

• Boeing (NYSE:BA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $15.07 billion.

• Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $299.41 million.

• Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $748.98 million.

• New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $301.85 million.

• Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• AT&T (NYSE:T) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $44.55 billion.

• VF (NYSE:VFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $64.50 million.

• RPC (NYSE:RES) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $120.79 million.

• Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $35.51 million.

• Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $49.31 million.

• MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $168.62 million.

• Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $283.51 million.

• Textron (NYSE:TXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

• Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $30.80 billion.

• United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $9.30 million.

• Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Calix (NYSE:CALX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $159.52 million.

• Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $183.84 million.

• Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.72 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.

• Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $33.10 million.

• Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $721.14 million.

• Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $150.26 million.

• CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $35.70 million.

• Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $83.64 million.

• MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $602.98 million.

• Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.36 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $66.49 million.

• Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $144.97 million.

• Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $821.39 million.

• Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $106.40 million.

• Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $108.98 million.

• Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $112.63 million.

• Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $115.20 million.

• United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.23 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Univest Finl (NASDAQ:UVSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $63.33 million.

• SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $194.10 million.

• RLI (NYSE:RLI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $235.61 million.

• South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $56.14 million.

• Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.

• Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $92.44 million.

• Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.

• Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $262.94 million.

• Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $45.78 million.

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $10.32 billion.

• Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $32.40 million.

• Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $103.28 billion.

• Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $57.54 million.

• Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $26.09 million.

• Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $174.71 million.

• Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $66.97 million.

• CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $37.23 million.

• Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $767.00 million.

• Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $121.60 million.

• Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $115.90 million.

• CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $105.49 million.

• Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $238.29 million.

• Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $79.98 million.

• Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $26.41 billion.

• First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $18.27 million.

• Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $18.55 million.

• Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $58.78 million.

• Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $236.10 million.

• Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $645.55 million.

• Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $19.71 million.

• Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $140.88 million.

• PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $382.33 million.

• Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $93.20 million.

• Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $436.79 million.

• SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $372.53 million.

• South State (NASDAQ:SSB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $368.15 million.

• Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.

• Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TARO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $152.63 million.

• TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $48.37 million.

• Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $587.68 million.

• Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.07 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ABT)

Apple Earnings Preview: On Track To Top $100B Revenue Amid Strong Uptake Of iPhone 12
How To Use Options Spreads To Trade Facebook And Apple Earnings On Wednesday
Nancy Pelosi Buys Tesla Calls, Stands To Benefit From New Biden EV Plan
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Apple Expected To Join The $100 Billion Revenue Club When Earnings Are Released
Earnings Preview: Abbott Laboratories
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com