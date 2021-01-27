Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $9.94 billion.

• Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $175.54 million.

• Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $759.11 million.

• General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $10.78 billion.

• CGI (NYSE:GIB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $115.56 million.

• Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $269.46 million.

• Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $6.72 billion.

• Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $10.32 billion.

• Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $59.77 million.

• TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.

• Hess (NYSE:HES) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $530.20 million.

• Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $801.50 million.

• Corning (NYSE:GLW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.

• Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $240.70 million.

• Boeing (NYSE:BA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $15.07 billion.

• Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $299.41 million.

• Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $748.98 million.

• New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $301.85 million.

• Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• AT&T (NYSE:T) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $44.55 billion.

• VF (NYSE:VFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $64.50 million.

• RPC (NYSE:RES) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $120.79 million.

• Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $35.51 million.

• Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $49.31 million.

• MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $168.62 million.

• Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $283.51 million.

• Textron (NYSE:TXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

• Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $30.80 billion.

• United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $9.30 million.

• Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Calix (NYSE:CALX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $159.52 million.

• Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $183.84 million.

• Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.72 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.

• Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $33.10 million.

• Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $721.14 million.

• Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $150.26 million.

• CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $35.70 million.

• Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $83.64 million.

• MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $602.98 million.

• Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.36 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $66.49 million.

• Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $144.97 million.

• Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $821.39 million.

• Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $106.40 million.

• Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $108.98 million.

• Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $112.63 million.

• Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $115.20 million.

• United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.23 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Univest Finl (NASDAQ:UVSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $63.33 million.

• SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $194.10 million.

• RLI (NYSE:RLI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $235.61 million.

• South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $56.14 million.

• Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.

• Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $92.44 million.

• Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.

• Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $262.94 million.

• Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $45.78 million.

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $10.32 billion.

• Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $32.40 million.

• Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $103.28 billion.

• Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $57.54 million.

• Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $26.09 million.

• Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $174.71 million.

• Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $66.97 million.

• CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $37.23 million.

• Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $767.00 million.

• Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $121.60 million.

• Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $115.90 million.

• CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $105.49 million.

• Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $238.29 million.

• Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $79.98 million.

• Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $26.41 billion.

• First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $18.27 million.

• Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $18.55 million.

• Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $58.78 million.

• Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $236.10 million.

• Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $645.55 million.

• Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $19.71 million.

• Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $140.88 million.

• PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $382.33 million.

• Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $93.20 million.

• Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $436.79 million.

• SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $372.53 million.

• South State (NASDAQ:SSB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $368.15 million.

• Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.

• Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TARO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $152.63 million.

• TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $48.37 million.

• Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $587.68 million.

• Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.07 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.