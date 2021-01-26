Renasant: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 3.03% year over year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $170,991,000 higher by 16.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $168,520,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Renasant hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $38.78

52-week low: $18.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.03%

Company Profile

Renasant Corp operates as a holding company for Renasant Bank, a Mississippi banking corporation, and its subsidiary, Renasant Insurance, Inc. It has three reportable segments: community banks, insurance, and wealth management. With its community banks segment, the company provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses. Its insurance segment is an insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance through third-party carriers. The wealth management segment provides a range of services including money management and retirement planning. The majority of the company's revenue is driven by lending activities in its community banks segment. Renasant Corporation primarily operates in the southern United States.