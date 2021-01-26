Recap: Veritex Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 3.45% over the past year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $75,778,000 declined by 1.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $73,800,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Veritex Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $29.50

52-week low: $10.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.98%

Company Profile

Veritex Holdings Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. The bank provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers, which include commercial and retail lending, and the acceptance of checking and savings deposits. It offers a suite of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by telephone, mail and personal appointment.