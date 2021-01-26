Recap: First Busey Q4 Earnings

Shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 8.77% over the past year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $103,435,000 declined by 0.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $100,040,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

First Busey hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $27.13

Company's 52-week low was at $11.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.42%

Company Description

First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company, whose subsidiaries provides retail and commercial banking services, remittance processing, and offers financial products and services with banking centers in Illinois, Missouri, Florida, and Indiana. The company's operations are managed through three operating segments consisting of Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The banking segment generates a vast majority of its revenue.